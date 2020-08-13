PS5 3rd Party Devs Reportedly Finding Hardware Troublesome, “Fake 4K” May be Common

Developing multiplatform games hasn’t been a big issue this generation, as the Xbox One and PS4 are really very similar machines under the hood, but that’s about the change. While Microsoft is taking a more traditional approach with the Xbox Series X with plenty of CPU and GPU grunt, Sony's instead focusing on a cutting-edge solid-state drive and a variable frequency CPU/GPU to deliver a next-gen experience. As a result, developing multiplatform games may not be as simple as it once was, and according to a new round of rumors, third-party devs may be having some troubles with the PS5 hardware.

On the most recent episode of the Basement Radio Arcade Podcast, noted insider Jeff Grubb hinted that devs are having trouble with the PS5’s variable frequency approach, and warned that gamers may be “disappointed” by some major third-party titles.

Microsoft Hints They’re Planning to Snap Up Even More Studios in Their Latest SEC Filing

The technology that Sony's using for the PS5 is AMD SmartShift and...a lot of people are just assuming the PS5 is going to be right there with the Xbox Series X, and it may be, I don't know for sure, I'm not a developer, but this SmartShift tech is worrisome I think. What it does is it moves power between the CPU and the GPU and developers really haven't had to worry about that, especially on consoles, in the past. This could, at launch at least, prove troublesome, to the point where you could start getting stories from Digital Foundry or whatever saying "Y'know, the PS5 version is actually kind of wack." That will get cleared up over time, developers will figure it out, Sony will figure it out and explain to developers "here's what to do," but my understanding is they're not doing that yet and that's the issue. So, you go into launch, and people [could be] disappointed, with, like, Madden, NBA 2K, Call of Duty. That could leave a bad taste in people's mouths.

Meanwhile, insider Dusk Golem, who usually leaks Capcom-related stuff, also waded in, saying early PS5 games may struggle to achieve true 4K, with a lot of “fake 4K” solutions being used (checkerboarding, temporal injection, ect.)…

(1/3)I'm going to hate myself later for responding to this I can feel it (people attracted to this sorta topic are horribly toxic), but a lot of people misinterpreted what I said, which is partially my fault. Of course RE8 will run fine on launch, that was never in question by me https://t.co/9C2W7eKau3 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2020

(2/3) But people are should get ready for the really real possibility that the PS5 is going to end up being the more expensive console between the two, I'm trying not to say much here as I was asked not to but prepare yourself, which does put Xbox X in a position it'll be the — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2020

(3/3)the less expensive and more powerful console. I used RE8 as an example, but I've heard from other devs that PS5 struggles with 4k games in particular so you'll see a lot of fake 4k. That doesn't matter to some, but get ready for that too. Xbox X doesn't have the same problem — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2020

Despite what they’ve heard about PS5’s third-party struggles, both our insiders seem to agree the PS5 will be more expensive than the Xbox Series X due to it’s more novel tech. According to Grubb, a $500 PS5 price tag is likely. Take these rumors with a grain of salt for now, but this all sounds plausible to me -- we saw a similar story unfold with the PS3, which had some great exclusives, but a high price tag and a lot of iffy ports.

What do you think about all this? Do you care if multiplatform games don’t look quite as good on the PS5, at least at first? Or do the PS5’s exclusives matter more to you?