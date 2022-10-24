Menu
Company

Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Comparison Shows an Even More Haunting Lady Dimitrescu

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 24, 2022, 06:04 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Lady Dimitrescu resident evil village third-person mode comparison

A Resident evil Village third-person mode comparison has been released, highlighting increased FOV and slower response time.

Ahead of the release of the Winters' expansion this week, Capcom released a demo of the new Resident Evil Village third-person mode that will be included with the expansion. Just before the release of the DLC later this week, we have a comparison video, comparing the game’s original first-person mode to the all-new third-person mode, and some might say that Lady Dimitrescu looks even more haunting in this mode. The video is courtesy of ‘ElAnalistDeBits’, and shows that, despite the increased Field of View, performance isn’t being affected on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the areas featured in this comparison video.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Resident Evil 4 Remake is Around the Same Length as the Original Game

What are your thoughts on this new way to play Resident Evil Village? Do you prefer the original first-person mode or is the new third-person mode more up your street? Discuss it down below.

The upcoming Winters' expansion releases later this week on October 28.

Resident Evil Village is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Here’s what our very own Nathan Birch had to say about the game in his review last year.

"Thankfully, the areas the village connects to are often very good. RE Village is roughly split into four main areas in addition to the village hub, each ruled over by one of the “Four Lords” who serve the mysterious Mother Miranda. There’s the stylish and imposing Alcina Dimitrescu, ghostly puppeteer Donna Beneviento, twisted Lovecraftian beast Salvatore Moreau, and smug werewolf-commanding Karl Heisenberg. Lady Dimetrescu’s legion of, uh, admirers will be happy to know her section of the game is fantastic – a theatrical romp through a lavish castle that mixes atmosphere, action, and exploration in just the right proportions. Even those not into Lady Dimitrescu’s whole thing will have a blast running from her as she swoops through the halls like an infinitely-more-glamorous Mr. X."

Products mentioned in this post

Resident Evil Village
USD 34
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order