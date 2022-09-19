Menu
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC to Conclude the Winters Family Saga, Capcom has Said

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 19, 2022, 05:34 AM EDT
Resident Evil Village shadows of rose dlc

Next month’s Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC will finish the Winters family saga.

Capcom’s Kento Kinoshita said as much during an interview with IGN Japan at Tokyo Game Show. Village’s story expansion launches next month October 28, and from the looks of it, we’ll be seeing new characters in the next Resident Evil installments. According to Kinoshita, the Shadows of Rose story DLC will be roughly four hours in length, and the expansion was created to “conclude the Winters family saga."

Related StoryUle Lopez
Street Fighter 6 World Tour Opening Cinematic and Launch Roster Revealed

No further details about the upcoming expansion were shared and Kinoshita refused to share any information about the future of the Resident Evil franchise by (laughingly) stating that he “absolutely” won’t be sharing any details.

Capcom detailed the Shadows of Rose “Winter’s Expansion” last week during Tokyo Game Show. The DLC will feature Ethan and Mia Winters’ daughter Rose. We’ve included some additional details from the Tokyo Game Show presentation down below.

Shadows of Rose - And Finally, Shadows of Rose. Players saw Rose as a baby in the main story of Resident Evil Village. This DLC will show her story of survival 16 years after the original campaign. We have some screenshots as well as an overview of Shadows of Rose, and we hope you enjoy imagining what this new story will entail. 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village… Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers. In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete. Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares.

Resident Evil Village is available globally now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Stadia. A Nintendo Switch Cloud version is also inbound. As mentioned above, the Shadows of Rose DLC launches on October 28.

