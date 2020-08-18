Resident Evil Village New Playtest Report Details New Enemies, Location and More; Game Runs Great On PlayStation 4 Pro – Rumor

New information on Resident Evil Village playable characters, enemies and more emerged online thanks to a brand new playtest report.

This new report, posted on Biohazard Cast, details a demo version that underwent playtesting before the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake earlier this year. This demo was set inside a cavern, and testers were controlling a female character.

According to our source, this test my test started in a very dark cave similar to the final caves of Resident Evil 7 and they were controlling a female character with a kerosene lantern. We are assuming this is the same younger female that can be seen in the Resident Evil Village reveal trailer as she is carrying a lantern. In this segment, the woman carried no weapons of any type and the objective was to escape the caves. Our source also indicated they were under the impression that she was very distressed and looking for something. They also heavily reiterated the fact of the caves being dark and mentioned they had to have a representative help them adjust the brightness several times.

This cave featured horned, bipedal enemies called Strigoi and another one of the witches detailed in previous Resident Evil Village leaks.

These new [enemies] carried swords and also had the ability to grab and bite the player as well. Our source compared the look of these enemies to that of Krampus, the evil creature that punishes children at Christmas. While hiding in the caves our source says they came across a file that called these new creatures “Strigoi”, which interestingly enough have a base in Romanian folklore, which is fitting to the aesthetic we’ve seen thus far with Resident Evil Village. There apparently was another one of the “witches” in the caves as well that seemed to be able to control the Strigoi going by the name of “Scarlett”.

Interestingly enough, this Resident Evil Village demo ran on PlayStation 4 Pro. The report suggests that it ran smoothly on the current-gen console, with no performance drops.

They did go on to mention that Resident Evil Village played very smooth on the Playstation 4 Pro they tested and there was no visible lose in FPS and the movement was very fluid.

Resident Evil Village releases on PC and consoles sometime next year.