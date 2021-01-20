Resident Evil Village Steam DB Page Hints at Multiplayer Features
Resident Evil Village may come with some multiplayer features, according to the game's Steam DB page.
According to the page, the game's store tags have been changed a few hours ago with the addition of the Multiplayer tag. Capcom has yet to confirm anything regarding the matter, but if Resident Evil Village is indeed going to feature a multiplayer mode, the publisher is likely making an announcement during tomorrow's showcase.
At this point, it seems extremely likely that Resident Evil Village will feature online multiplayer. Last month, a tentative Resident Evil Village roadmap surfaced online, revealing a multiplayer mode for the game. Last week, Capcom also opened closed beta signups for an unannounced Resident Evil multiplayer game for 4 to 6 players so it's almost certain at this point that the next entry in the series will indeed feature some sort of multiplayer component.
Resident Evil Village launches on a yet to be confirmed date on PC and consoles. The game, powered by the RE Engine, will see the return of Resident Evil VII's protagonist Ethan and series' mainstay Chris Redfield.
Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the best-selling Resident Evil series. The all-new title is currently in development using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, which was used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. RE Engine paired with next-generation console technology will elevate the survival horror experience in Resident Evil Village to new heights, as the title will showcase the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date.
The first-person action in RE Village begins when players assume the role of a distraught and shattered Ethan as he seeks to uncover the mysterious new horrors that plague a once peaceful village. Throughout this terrifying journey, players will fight for every breath as they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of next-generation consoles, the detailed realism and relentless feeling of fear will increase with each desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await.
