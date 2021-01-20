Resident Evil Village Steam DB Page Hints at Multiplayer Features

Resident Evil Village may come with some multiplayer features, according to the game's Steam DB page.

According to the page, the game's store tags have been changed a few hours ago with the addition of the Multiplayer tag. Capcom has yet to confirm anything regarding the matter, but if Resident Evil Village is indeed going to feature a multiplayer mode, the publisher is likely making an announcement during tomorrow's showcase.

At this point, it seems extremely likely that Resident Evil Village will feature online multiplayer. Last month, a tentative Resident Evil Village roadmap surfaced online, revealing a multiplayer mode for the game. Last week, Capcom also opened closed beta signups for an unannounced Resident Evil multiplayer game for 4 to 6 players so it's almost certain at this point that the next entry in the series will indeed feature some sort of multiplayer component.

Resident Evil Village launches on a yet to be confirmed date on PC and consoles. The game, powered by the RE Engine, will see the return of Resident Evil VII's protagonist Ethan and series' mainstay Chris Redfield.