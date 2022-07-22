Resident Evil Village Gold Edition New Trailer Focuses on Mercenaries Additional Orders

A new Resident Evil Village Gold Edition trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the additional content that will be included in the Winters' Expansion DLC.

The new trailer focuses on the new characters that will be available in The Mercenaries Additional Orders - Lady Dimitrescu, Lord Karl Heisenberg, and Chris Redfield. More information on the three characters can be found on the Official PlayStation Blog.

The Mercenaries Additional Orders is only one of the additional play modes and features that will be included in the Winters' Expansion DLC pack and in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. The expansion will bring a third-person mode, the Shadows of Rose story expansion, and more:

A New Perspective – See the eighth core entry in the Resident Evil series from a new vantage point in “Third-Person Mode.” In addition to the intense first-person view players enjoyed in the initial release of Resident Evil Village, they can now watch Ethan in action and experience his journey from a new angle in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the “Winters’ Expansion.”

– See the eighth core entry in the Resident Evil series from a new vantage point in “Third-Person Mode.” In addition to the intense first-person view players enjoyed in the initial release of Resident Evil Village, they can now watch Ethan in action and experience his journey from a new angle in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the “Winters’ Expansion.” The Story Continues – “Shadows of Rose” resumes the Winters family saga 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. The expansion’s new tale follows Rose Winters, the daughter of main protagonist Ethan, as she struggles with her terrifying powers. Explore the warped and twisted world inside the consciousness of the Megamycete in search of a cure.

– “Shadows of Rose” resumes the Winters family saga 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. The expansion’s new tale follows Rose Winters, the daughter of main protagonist Ethan, as she struggles with her terrifying powers. Explore the warped and twisted world inside the consciousness of the Megamycete in search of a cure. The Mercenaries Are Back and Bigger Than Ever – The beloved battle-the-clock mode, “The Mercenaries,” returns with new features. On top of the original content, “The Mercenaries Additional Orders” introduces fan favorites as new playable characters Lady Dimitrescu, Chris Redfield, and Lord Karl Heisenberg, each with their own unique abilities. This added content for Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the “Winters’ Expansion” also includes new levels and other improvements.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on October 28th. You can learn more about the base game by checking out Nathan's review.