Resident Evil Village Director Comments on First and Third Person View; Both Will Be Considered for Future Entries in the Series

Resident Evil Village is the second main entry in the survival-horror series by CAPCOM to feature a first-person view, and in both games, it has made the experience scarier but possibly a little harder to play, according to the game's director.

Speaking with Dengeki during Tokyo Game Show 2022 last week, director Kento Kinoshita commented on both first and third-person view, saying that, while first-person made the experiences scarier, it may have made them more difficult to play, as some players did not like not seeing their character on screen or having a hard time telling where enemies are. For this reason, a third-person option will be added to eighth main entry in the series as DLC. The Resident Evil Village director, however, doesn't feel any of the two camera options to be better, as they provide different experiences, as he realized with the implementation of the third-person perspective in the eighth entry in the series. As for future entries in the series, Kento Kinoshita confirmed that both options will be considered, but it may be difficult to provide both at the same time.

As already mentioned, Resident Evil Village will get a third-person mode alongside the Mercenaries Additional Orders and Shadows of Rose extra story on October 28th, the same day the Gold Edition will launch on PC, consoles, and Stadia. You can learn more about the Winter's Expansion DLC in the overview below:

Third-Person Mode - The first piece of content is the Third-Person Mode. This will allow you to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let you see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies. Those of you who are new as well as those of you who have yet to experience Resident Evil Village can experience the story in this fresh perspective.

- Next is The Mercenaries Additional Orders. The arcade-like action shooting experience returns with additional stages and new playable characters such as a fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu who is over nine-feet tall. Each one of them are unique on their own, so we are sure that you will enjoy it! Shadows of Rose - And Finally, Shadows of Rose. Players saw Rose as a baby in the main story of Resident Evil Village. This DLC will show her story of survival 16 years after the original campaign. We have some screenshots as well as an overview of Shadows of Rose, and we hope you enjoy imagining what this new story will entail. 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village… Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers. In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete. Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Learn more about the latest entry in the series by checking out Nathan's review.