Resident Evil Village Getting DLC with Rose Winters, Lady Dimitrescu in Mercenaries, More

Contrary to current video game trends, the last couple Resident Evil games haven’t offered much in the way of DLC, but that is changing with Resident Evil Village. As just revealed during the Capcom Showcase, Resident Evil Village will be getting a major update this coming October, entitled the “Winter’s Expansion.”

This DLC will include “Shadows of Rose” a story expansion featuring Ethan and Mia Winters’ daughter Rose, as she “enters the consciousness” of the Megamycete mold from the original game. Also included in the update is new content for Mercenaries, including the ability to play as Lady Dimitrescu, and a third-person mode for the main game. Oh, and yes, for those who still care, RE:Verse will finally launch alongside the update as well. You can check out a trailer for all the upcomiing goodies, below.

A price tag has not been specified for the Winter’s Expansion, although Capcom will be offering a Resident Evil Village Gold Edition that includes all the DLC. Here’s a bit more about what to expect from the update…

Third-Person Mode - The first piece of content is the Third-Person Mode. This will allow you to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let you see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies. Those of you who are new as well as those of you who have yet to experience Resident Evil Village can experience the story in this fresh perspective.

- The first piece of content is the Third-Person Mode. This will allow you to play the main story mode in a third-person perspective. This new viewpoint will let you see Ethan as he faces off against his enemies. Those of you who are new as well as those of you who have yet to experience Resident Evil Village can experience the story in this fresh perspective. The Mercenaries Additional Orders - Next is The Mercenaries Additional Orders. The arcade-like action shooting experience returns with additional stages and new playable characters such as a fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu who is over nine-feet tall. Each one of them are unique on their own, so we are sure that you will enjoy it!

- Next is The Mercenaries Additional Orders. The arcade-like action shooting experience returns with additional stages and new playable characters such as a fully prepared Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg, who wields a giant hammer and possesses the ability to control magnetic forces, and Alcina Dimitrescu who is over nine-feet tall. Each one of them are unique on their own, so we are sure that you will enjoy it! Shadows of Rose - And Finally, Shadows of Rose. Players saw Rose as a baby in the main story of Resident Evil Village. This DLC will show her story of survival 16 years after the original campaign. We have some screenshots as well as an overview of Shadows of Rose, and we hope you enjoy imagining what this new story will entail. 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village… Rosemary Winters, Ethan’s beloved daughter, has grown up and is now struggling with terrifying powers. In search of a way to break free from her curse, Rose enters the consciousness of the Megamycete. Rose’s journey takes her to a mysterious realm where memories of the past return to create a warped and twisted world of nightmares.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia. The Winter’s Expansion arrives on October 28.