Resident Evil Village Demake Video Showcases Terrifying Low-Poly Lady Dimitrescu and More

Resident Evil Village looks even scarier as a PlayStation 1 game, judging from a demake video that has been shared online.

The video, which has been put together by YouTube user Hoolopee, shows how the game would look if it were a PlayStation 1 title, complete with low-poly renditions of Lady Dimitrescu, werewolves, and all the creatures that appear in the latest entry in the Capcom series.

Resident Evil Village launched last week on PC and consoles. The game does feel different from past entries in the series, but it's still a worthy continuation of the saga, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.