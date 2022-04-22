Resident Evil 7-Themed VR Attraction Announced by Capcom

Resident Evil 7’s come and gone in the past, with a release, DLC coming out, and even VR modes for the title. Capcom’s not done with Resident Evil 7 just yet (despite Village being out with an incredibly positive reception by players), since they’re planning a new attraction at the Tokyo Dome City Attractions in Tokyo, Japan.

The main point of the event is to allow tourists to visit and explore the Baker Ranch, the site of Resident Evil 7’s story, entirely in VR. Partnering with Dynamo Amusement to make this happen, the exhibit, titled “Biohazard Walkthrough The Fear”, will support up to four people exploring the house at a time. Two pairs of two also work for this attraction.

The main objective of the attraction is that the attraction patron has been captured by the Baker Family and will be prompted to escape the locale. Patrons will be allowed to freely explore the designated area as it progresses. Running and hiding aren’t all that will be part of this attraction though, as you’ll be able to find “guns” inside the attraction to fight off Jack and the hordes of monsters, though ammo access is limited.

This event will be running from April 29th, 2022 (next Friday as of publication), to June 26th, 2022. Tickets will cost about 2800 yen (around $21 USD). The attraction on its own will take roughly 20 minutes to start and complete. Once inside, though, everything that happens is between you and the Bakers.

Aside from this, there was no mention of any of the puzzles from the game making an appearance or what weapons would be included, other than the fact that you will be able to defend yourself. Resident Evil 7 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X sometime this year.