Resident Evil 4 Unused Content Showcased in New Video

Resident Evil 4, like many other titles, features a lot of unused content, and a new video shared online provides a nice overview of what did not make it into the final release.

The new video, which has been put together by the developer of the HD Project Albert Marin, showcases some of the stages that have been discovered in the PC version of the game that went unused in the final release, such as the expanded Prison, an area that was supposed to connect the ruins and the Prison and others.

While the already mentioned Resident Evil 4 HD Project improved the original PC version of the game considerably, soon enough, players will be able to play the official remake developed by CAPCOM. The new version of the game will feel both familiar and fresh to fans of the series, according to an overview shared shortly after the game's announcement:

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.

Resident Evil 4 is now available on PC and consoles. The remake will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on March 24th, 2023.