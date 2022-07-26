Resident Evil 4 HD Project V1.1 Packs Hundreds of Graphical Edits and More

A new version of Resident Evil 4 HD Project has been released today, introducing many changes and improvements.

Version 1.1, which can be downloaded right now from the project's official website, packs hundreds of graphical edits based on user feedback, such as texture and character model changes and more. The new version also introduces a remastered press any button, options, and controls text in the title screen and more.

Catch the full Resident Evil 4 HD Project V1.1 release notes below.

Hundreds of graphical edits based on people’s feedback. (textures, stage and character models, items, weapons, UI)

Dozens of other graphical edits spot on the fly.

Remastered “press any button” “how to play” “options” and “controls” UI text in the title screen for all languages.

Titles screen UI font replaced to match the original font.

Remastered “How to play”, “Controls” and Xbox control settings UI textures for all languages.

Some corrections on Spanish subtitles.

Inclusion of latest re4_tweaks (1.7.7.3) by nipkow and emoose. English Subtitles during all cutscenes. Check all the latest re4_tweaks features HERE.



More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project can be found on its official website: