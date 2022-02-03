Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 Comparison Videos Highlights Texture Quality Improvements and More

New Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 comparison videos has been shared online, highlighting many of the improvements brought by the mod.

The new videos, which has been shared on YouTube by HHM Gaming Sebax Redfield and GameDiff, focus on the visual improvements introduced by the mod, like improved textures and more.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 has been launched earlier this week after years of development. It introduces, alongside the already mentioned visual enhancements, a lot of other tweaks and fixes that improve the experience considerably.

This is not a remake, it’s a remaster created by fans, for fans.

The “resident evil 4 HD project” is a complete graphical remaster of the entire game. It includes enhanced textures, 3D models, menus, cutscenes, prerendered videos, lighting, visual effects, and more.

The HD project also fixes certain sound bugs and broken / missing effects, which arose mainly as a consequence of the many times the game has been ported through the years.

This package doesn’t include the entire game, only the files to upgrade the game.

You need to have an installed copy of the resident evil 4 PC port, released on Steam.

The HD project is compatible with all languages, including the Japanese version. It’s tested for version 1.0.6 & 1.1.0

Some mods are not compatible with this project. Please ask the modders who created your favorite mods to adapt them to the HD project if needed.

This HD pack won’t affect achievements or game saves.

BRIGHTNESS (in game Options) should be set to the MAX in order to get the best visuals.

More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project can be found on its official website.