Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 Is Now Live; Installation Guide Video Released

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project version 1.0 is now live, after being in the works for years.

The first full version of the amazing modding project, which introduces countless improvements for the vanilla game, can now be downloaded from its official website.

This is not a remake, it’s a remaster created by fans, for fans.

The “resident evil 4 HD project” is a complete graphical remaster of the entire game. It includes enhanced textures, 3D models, menus, cutscenes, prerendered videos, lighting, visual effects, and more.

The HD project also fixes certain sound bugs and broken / missing effects, which arose mainly as a consequence of the many times the game has been ported through the years.

This package doesn’t include the entire game, only the files to upgrade the game.

You need to have an installed copy of the resident evil 4 PC port, released on Steam.

The HD project is compatible with all languages, including the Japanese version. It’s tested for version 1.0.6 & 1.1.0

Some mods are not compatible with this project. Please ask the modders who created your favorite mods to adapt them to the HD project if needed.

This HD pack won’t affect achievements or game saves.

BRIGHTNESS (in game Options) should be set to the MAX in order to get the best visuals.

A Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 installation guide video has also been released to help players during the installation process. You can check out the video below.

The Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 release doesn't mean that the project will be abandoned. Developer Albert Marin confirmed that all issues will be fixed with future patches, and an immediate patch will be released in case of a critical issue.

The original Resident Evil 4 can now be purchased on Steam. It is currently available for very cheap, so there is no better time than now to jump into the game on PC.