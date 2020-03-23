Resident Evil 3 Remake Will Allow Knife-Only Runs, Producer Confirms

Resident Evil 3 Remake is a survival horror game, but there will be one particular resource that will be inexhaustible, which will allow players to complete a challenging run of the game.

Speaking with Game Informer, Resident Evil 3 Remake producer Peter Fabiano confirmed that the knife can be used over and over without breaking, unlike the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Halo Infinite Development Is Proceeding Well, but Limitations From Working at Home May Have an Impact

We're dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.

Peter Fabiano also confirmed that Capcom has tested a knife-only run, and some developers managed to complete the game this way. So, if you want Resident Evil 3 Remake to be a challenging experience, you will have to play through the game armed only with the knife.

A Resident Evil 3 Remake playable demo is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, giving players a taste of the full experience launching next month.

Experience a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City. As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd worldwide.