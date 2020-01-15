New Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots Show off Nemesis Alongside Other Characters

A batch of brand-new Resident Evil 3 Remake screenshots have been released by Capcom focusing on the game’s characters.

Yesterday, we covered that new information about the upcoming remake will be revealed today during a new episode of the Capcom TV Show. This show will air on YouTube at 12:00 PM CET, 6:00 AM ET, 3:00 AM PT. A new trailer focusing on the game’s main antagonist, Nemesis, was also released.

New Report Highlights All iPhone 12 Models Having OLED Screens, but Only Two of Them Will Feature 6GB of RAM

Ahead of the new details that will be revealed later on, we wanted to share a batch of great-looking new screenshots that focus on the game’s characters that will be in the game. Just like the new trailer, the screenshots show off Resident Evil 3’s iconic Nemesis. Aside from the game’s main antagonist, the new screenshots also show Jill and Carlos Oliveira alongside Mikhail Victor, Brad Vickers and various other characters.

You can check out the new screenshots down below:

New Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots















































Be sure to check back later on today for new details about the remake.

Resident Evil 3 is slated for a release on April 3 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Capcom officially announced the Remake last month during PlayStation's State of Play broadcast.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target. Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics. Complementing the action-packed single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 multiplayer game originally unveiled as a working title at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. As the Mastermind behind the scenes, players can assume the role of key Resident Evil characters like Annette Birkin in a series of deadly experiments. Manipulate the environment and wield a deck of cards to place vicious creatures, set traps and weaponized security cameras to snare hapless Survivors. A first for the franchise, Masterminds can even directly control elite bioweapons like G-Birkin and Tyrant. In turn, four Survivors must effectively work together, making the most of a variety of weapons and each player’s unique special abilities, to stand a chance of escaping the experiment before time runs out.