Resident Evil 3 Remake New Info to Be Shared on January 15th

New Resident Evil 3 Remake information is coming tomorrow, Capcom confirmed.

The new details on the upcoming survival game will be shared during the new episode of the Capcom TV show, which will be aired tomorrow on YouTube at 12:00 PM CET, 6:00 AM ET, 3:00 AM PT. As the game's only trailer released sop far has been shown previously on the show, it is expected that more footage will be shown, alongside the new info reveal.

Last week, it's been confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake will feature a linear story and no multiple endings. Mercenary Mode is also being dropped in favor of Resident Evil: Resistance.

Resident Evil 3 Remake, like the original, stars Jill Valentine as she tries to survive the Racoon City virus outbreak and the Nemesis bioweapon.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 3rd, 2020.