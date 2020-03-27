Resident Evil 3 Remake New Trailer Focuses on Jill Valentine; Character Will Be Added to Resistance After Launch

A new Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer has been released online, focusing on the game's main character.

The new trailer, which can be found below, focuses on Jill Valentine, her relationship with Carlos and her struggle to get out of Racoon City in one piece. Expect to see plenty of Nemesis in the trailer as well. The trailer also confirms that Jill will become a playable character in Resident Evil Resistance in a future update.

Resident Evil 3 Physical Copies May be Delayed in Some Markets Due to COVID-19

Jill Valentine’s escape from Raccoon City is fraught with danger, but she still has some dependable allies to rely on… as well as some enemies to watch out for. Jill won’t just be the star of Resident Evil 3 Remake, though – she’ll also be added as a playable Survivor in Resident Evil Resistance in a future update.

RE3 Remake will expand the original considerably, with more realistic puzzles. One of the locations, the Hospital, has been changed a lot, and it will feature puzzles that make everything feels like a classic entry in the series.

A Resident Evil 3 Remake playable demo is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The demo also features an additional challenge.

Experience a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City. As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week, on April 3rd.