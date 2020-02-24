Resident Evil 3 Remake Leaked Screenshots Give New Look at Nemesis, Terrifying Enemies and More

A new set of Resident Evil 3 Remake screenshots emerged online, giving us a better look at Nemesis and more.

The new screenshots, which can be found here, emerged online earlier today on the ResetEra forums. The screenshots showcase not only Nemesis but also a couple of other terrifying monsters, some of the game's locations and more. Some of the screenshots also showcase characters and locations from Resident Evil Resistance, the game's online multiplayer mode.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is going to change things up over the original considerably. Back in December, it has been confirmed that some story events will be changed. Additionally, the game will be more action-oriented, and the new Jill design is meant to reflect this approach.

Resident Evil 3 Remake, like the original release, stars Jill Valentine as she tries to survive the Racoon City virus outbreak and the Nemesis bioweapon.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 3rd, 2020 worldwide.