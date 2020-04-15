Resident Evil 3 Remake Calibration ReShade Enhances Visuals By Improving Sharpening and Clarity, Removing Greenish Tint

The Resident Evil 3 remake is definitely a good looking game, but there are some visuals issues that prevent it from being one of the best looking games released this year. A new ReShade preset that has been released recently addresses some of these issues, making the game look considerably better.

The Calibration ReShade enhances visuals considerably by improving color saturation and sharpening. The preset also removes the greenish tint, resulting in a much clearer image quality.

Half-Life: Alyx 1.2.1 Update Fixes GPU Memory Issues, Improves Localization and More

You can check out some screenshots showcasing the improvements below. The first screenshot of each set shows the game using the Calibration ReShade.

















With Resident Evil 3 having been remade, Capcom is apparently working on another remake. According to rumors, developer M-Two, who also worked on the RE3 remake, has been working on a Resident Evil 4 remake since 2018.

Development is being led by Osaka-based M-Two, the new studio founded by former PlatinumGames head Tatsuya Minami, which has been preparing for the project since 2018. However, similar to how 2020’s Resident Evil 3 was led by company Red Works, Capcom’s internal teams and other external studios are likely to lend support. It’s understood that the remake has the blessing of original game director Shinji Mikami, who officially declined an approach to lead the project himself but has provided informal advice on its direction.

Resident Evil 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is among the best action-oriented entries in the series, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

Resident Evil 3 is the franchise’s best action-driven entry since the glory days of Resident Evil 4. A beautifully-balanced combination of white-knuckle mayhem and satisfying old-school tension, Resident Evil 3 is compulsively-munchable popcorn entertainment that, unfortunately, disappears all too quickly. If you’re looking for value, there are certainly meatier games out there, but few that will leave you licking your fingers as happily as this one.