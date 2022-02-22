Street Fighter 6 May Use The RE Engine – Rumor

Street Fighter 6 may be the first entry in the series to use the RE Engine, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on their Twitter profile, well-known Capcom insider Dusk Golem revealed that the upcoming fighting game will use the RE Engine, as will any major game for the next few years.

Of course, any major new game by Capcom for the next few years at least will be RE Engine. https://t.co/YsuaL7i1b4 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 21, 2022

Street Fighter V used the Unreal Engine 4, as many other modern fighting games do, so it will be very interesting to see how the RE Engine will shape Street Fighter 6, if the game will indeed use the engine as the insider suggests.

Street Fighter 6 was officially announced this week with a short teaser trailer featuring Ryu and Luke. Not much has been revealed about the game, but more information is expected to come this Summer.

Street Fighter 6, the next evolution of the renowned Street Fighter™ series which has sold more than 47 million units since it charged onto the scene 35 years ago, is now in development. The teaser trailer showcased a glimpse of the future of Street Fighter™, as series mainstay Ryu locks horns with new challenger Luke. The 45th and final character in the Street Fighter™ V roster was teased to have a key role in the next Street Fighter project, which has now been confirmed. More details will be shared this summer.

Street Fighter 6 is currently in development for yet to be confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.