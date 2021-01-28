Report: Intel Signs Contract To Outsource CPUs To TSMC’s 3nm Process

A massive claim has just been made by Taiwan's leading newspaper, DigiTimes: Intel has apparently signed a contract with TSMC to fabricate core CPU product lines in 2020 on their 3nm process. This, if true, would change the dynamics of the x86 industry completely next year. Keep in mind, we are definitively tagging this report as a rumor until further confirmation from any source due to the magnitude of this information.

Intel set to become TSMC's second-largest customer according to a report out of Taiwan

The DigiTimes report claims that Intel is planning to outsource a good portion of products in 2022 to TSMC's 3nm process (this would also explain why Pat Gelsinger stated that the vast majority of products will be fabricated in-house in 2023). This would allow Intel to compete once again on the strength of their microarchitecture alone and achieve process parity with AMD designs. According to DigiTimes, Intel had already signed a contract with TSMC to outsource production in 2022 when Pat Gelsinger took office.

TSMC's 3nm is roughly comparable to Intel's 5nm process and an outsource to TSMC would be akin to the company retaking its initial process lead. Considering Pat Gelsinger has been a very vocal proponent of considering production in house, the CEO's words in context suggest that they are confident that Intel's internal manufacturing will be on par by 2023. Pat has also made it clear that he has zero intentions of spinning off Intel's fabs. This contract combined with Pat's intentions to fix Intel's internal manufacturing is the best-case scenario that investors could have possibly hoped for. Cooperation with TSMC would allow them to take full advantage of their architectural designs without compromising on the process.

Translation by @RetiredEngineer of the relevant portions of the DigiTimes report reproduced with permission: