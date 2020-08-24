Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition Giveaway for PC, PS4, XB1

Remnant: From the Ashes recently celebrated the launch of its last major DLC, Subject 2923, alongside the successful limited time free-to-claim campaign on the Epic Games store, where Remnant: From the Ashes was claimed over ten million times.

Thanks to publisher Perfect World Entertainment, we're now able to give away two digital copies of the Complete Edition for each platform the game is available on (that is PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One). You can enter the giveaway through the Gleam box below for a chance to win; the raffle will take place in a week from now, on August 31st, and we'll then take care of contacting the winners to deliver them the digital goods. May the odds ever be in your favor!

Swamps of Corsus DLC Giveaway for Remnant: From the Ashes on PC

Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition Giveaway

