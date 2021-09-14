Remember Those Cool Mission Impossible Glasses? Xiaomi is Making Them a Reality

Mission Impossible remains one of my favorite movies of all time, and I have wanted the glasses that Tom Cruise wore in the first movie ever since I set my eyes on them. Well, Xiaomi has revealed a pair of content smart glasses that could replace your smartphones soon. These are called Xiaomi Smart Glasses that look like your regular glasses. However, they feature "microLED optical waveguide technology" for lens display capabilities. The company has claimed that its new and first pair of smart glasses can be used for calling, navigation, viewing messages, taking pictures, and more.

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses Could Replace Your Smartphone

A 0.13-inch microLED display is hidden in the frame of the Xiaomi Smart Glasses. It has an individual pixel, sized at 4μm. For those who do not know, microLED works on the same principle as OLED, where the pixels are individually lit, allowing for brighter displays and better black levels. The glasses are powered by a chip that is only 2.4mm x 2.04mm. At heart, you are looking at a quad-core ARM processor and a version of Android.

Xiaomi claims that it has opted for a monochrome display capable of reaching the peak brightness of 2 million nits. Thanks to the reflection and diffusion of the optical waveguide lens, the human eye can see a much larger display.

You can watch this video below to get an idea.

Explaining in a blog post, Xiaomi said the following.

The refraction process involves bouncing light beams countless times, allowing the human eye to see a complete image, and greatly increasing usability while wearing. All this is done inside a single lens, instead of using complicated multiples lens systems, mirrors, or half mirrors as some other products do.

It is important to know that Xiaomi is pitching the new Smart Glasses as an independent, smart wearable and not a secondary smartphone display. Overall, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses comprises 497 components, including a small sensor and communication models. The company has also implemented interaction logic into the glasses so that unnecessary interruptions can be minimized and the glasses only give you key information. The glasses also have the company's XiaoAI voice assistant as a primary method of interaction with the glasses.

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses are going to have a 5-megapixel camera on the front. There is an indicator light next to the camera that lights up every time the camera is in use. A built-in microphone also uses a proprietary translation algorithm for real-time translation and transcribing audio into text.

All of this is very impressive, but there is no word on actual availability. Xiaomi might not bring these glasses to the market, but there might be a product in the future that could integrate all of this technology.