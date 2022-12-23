Redfall Internal Delay Reportedly Pushes the Game to Q2 2023

Eager to get your hands on Arkane Studios’ new co-op vampire game Redfall? Well, unfortunately, if the latest rumors are to be believed, the game’s targeted release date has been pushed back a bit. Of course, Microsoft and Arkane have yet to officially lock down a Redfall release date, but recent rumors stated they were hoping for a March launch. Well, according to insider Okami (the source of the original March rumors) the game has been pushed back internally to early May.

Update on Redfall's release date. Have heard that it's been pushed back internally by about 6 weeks. Currently targeting an early May release. Unfortunate news but I'm sure it's for the best. https://t.co/JuytC5KxWw pic.twitter.com/PIsBaH24y3 — Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 23, 2022

This is probably going to be my last update on the topic. Xbox can announce the release date when they're ready. — Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 23, 2022

Not a huge delay, but considering Microsoft’s largely-barren 2022 release calendar, Xbox fans are getting a bit desperate for new content. Still, expectations for Redfall are high, so if Arkane needs some extra time to apply the proper polish, so be it. Of course, as always with rumors, take this all with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement.

Haven’t been keeping up with Redfall? Here’s the game’s official description…

"The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires’ appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."

Redfall blends single and multiplayer options seamlessly - Venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between.

Redfall is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. As of now, Microsoft has only confirmed the game is coming is the first half of 2023.