Redfall Rumored to Be Targeting Late March 2023 Release

Arkane Austin's Redfall game may be targeting a late March 2023 release window, according to sources cited by journalist Okami Games. The same anonymous sources also reported that pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition will grant one-week early access to Redfall, among other bonuses.

Redfall was originally scheduled to launch in the Summer of 2022 but received a delay to the first half of 2023 alongside Bethesda Game Studios heavyweight Starfield. It is a brand new IP and also Arkane's first proper foray into multiplayer gaming, though the developers promised the game would still share the studio's signature DNA, especially when playing solo.

The open world cooperative first-person shooter will be released for PC and Xbox Series S|X. Like every game from a company owned by Microsoft, it will be available on Game Pass from launch day.

The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires’ appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry.

Redfall blends single- and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between.

Created by science experiments gone wrong and gifted with psychic abilities, Redfall’s vampires will challenge you and your squad to get creative. You will choose from a team of diverse heroes – each with their own character-specific abilities – to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers.

DEVINDER CROUSLEY: A cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself.

LAYLA ELLISON: A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities.

REMI DE LA ROSA: A brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors.

JACOB BOYER: An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.

Redfall is a true Arkane experience set in a rich world that blends the familiar with the extraordinary. Redfall’s open world is handcrafted by the master level designers behind Prey’s Talos I space station and Dishonored’s Dunwall. From the town’s once-bustling downtown and the haunted forest to the decimated seaside boardwalk and beyond, you will fight through cultist outposts and supernatural psychic spaces as you piece together Redfall’s many mysteries.