Red Dead Redemption 2 New Update Addresses Crashing Issues and More

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update is now live on PC and consoles, bringing fixes for select issues.

The September 28th update addresses crashing and stability issues that impacted both the single-player mode and Red Dead Online. An issue that prevented players from accessing the online mode has also been fixed.

Fixed several reported crashes and stability issues impacting gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from entering Red Dead Online resulting in the error 0x99220000

The new Red Dead Redemption 2 update also fixes some other crashing issues related to corrupted key bind mapping file and DirectX12 related issues.

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game due to a corrupted key bind mapping file

Fixed an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game using DirectX 12 on some versions of Windows 7/8

Red Dead Redemption 2 is among the best open-world games released in the past few years. The game is a more than worthy successor to the original, despite some minor issues here and there that do not impact the experience in any considerable way.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.