Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Content Now Available on PS4, Coming to Xbox One Next Month

When Red Dead Redemption 2 finally hit PC back in November, it came with some new features and content, including a photo mode and a handful of extra missions. Well, that content wasn’t destined to remain PC-exclusive for long, and now it’s all available on PS4. Check out a rundown of all the content now available on the PS4.

Photo Mode

Bounty Hunter Missions (Story Mode): track down wanted criminals Herman Zizendorf, Camille de Millemont and Bart Cavanaugh

(Story Mode): track down wanted criminals Herman Zizendorf, Camille de Millemont and Bart Cavanaugh Gang Hideouts (Story Mode): Take on the deadly Del lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly

(Story Mode): Take on the deadly Del lobos gang at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly Treasure Maps (Story Mode): Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail

(Story Mode): Landmarks of Riches and The Elemental Trail “To The Ends of The Earth” Story Mode Mission

Story Mode Mission Weapons Added to Story Mode : M1899 Pistol, Evans Repeater, High Roller Revolver and LeMat Revolver

: M1899 Pistol, Evans Repeater, High Roller Revolver and LeMat Revolver Horses Added to Story Mode : Warped Brindle Arabian, Few Spot Appaloosa, Perlino Andalusian and Red Chestnut Arabian

: Warped Brindle Arabian, Few Spot Appaloosa, Perlino Andalusian and Red Chestnut Arabian Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode: Hawk Talon, Cat Eye, Shark Tooth, Turtle Shell and Crow Beak

If you’re playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One you’ll have to wait until January 21 for all the above content. Meanwhile, the new Moonshiners update for Red Dead Online is also now available. Here’s what to expect:

Peddle white lightning as a black-market bootlegger in Moonshiners, the latest Frontier Pursuit available now in Red Dead Online. Team up with an infamous distiller to start your own Moonshining business and run it out of the new Shack property. Moonshining takes your Trader skills to the next level and gives you your first business established outside of camp. Not only will you need to source ingredients and produce the goods, savvy Moonshiners will learn the demands of the market and time their shipments to align with the tastes of buyers. With that in mind, Moonshining requires you to have cut your teeth as a Trader, having attained either at least Rank 5 or completed one Trader Sell Mission. Moonshiner Shack To run a proper shine trade – not some backwoods Lemoyne Raiders operation – you’ll need a property. Throw in with Maggie to purchase one of five Moonshining Shacks from which you’ll conduct your business. Once you’ve sourced your cook and equipment, Maggie will maintain the homestead’s front upstairs while the art of distillation takes place downstairs. The basement has room for optional expansions including a Bar, space for a band and a dancefloor, with additional upgrades for your moonshining equipment. New Missions Your mercantile journey will also offer a new series of Story Missions to take on solo or with your Posse, as Maggie Fike helps you build your business and gets a little revenge of her own along the way. Each mission earns you benefits to propel your business forward, as you eliminate rivals, learn new recipes and establish a steady clientele. Expand your burgeoning enterprise by developing different blends and distributing across the five states. You can also serve patrons directly while entertaining friends by expanding with your very own bar.

Oh, and the Moonshiners update comes with it’s own array of limited-time PS4-exclusive content. Like the PC features, Xbox One players will have to wait until January 21 for this stuff:

Free Moonshiner Band Expansion Operating your own Moonshining business comes with many perks, a constant stream of thirsty clientele in your underground bar is just one of them. Bar owners can start a band to help foster a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere while serving up your own shine with the Band Expansion. New Hideout: Beaver Hollow Deep in the woods of Roanoke Ridge lies the ruthless Murfee Brood, a backwoods menace that can be found in Beaver Hollow. PS4 players have access to this all new Hideout, and can clear out and pilfer their makeshift camp for rewards. Apparel Salizzo Double Bandolier: Many an outlaw prefers the double bandolier - because two bandoliers are twice as stylish. Naturally.

Starrett Hat: A fashionable hat with contrasting oval crown and upturned brim. Each hat is finished by hand with a woven leather buckled band.

Rulfo Boots: One of Wheeler, Rawson and Co.’s most attractive designs featuring elaborate studding on the pull straps, shaft and vamp. Cut only from high-quality leather.

Gordillo Half-Chaps: Buckled half-chaps with studded panels and lavish fringes. Guaranteed to add grandeur to any outfit. Emotes Hat Flick: Greet passersby with a casual flick of the hat

Howl: Vocalize and advertise your acquisition of new territory, search for companionship, or utter loneliness in a primal, prolonged fashion.

Jovial Laugh: A jovial, good natured guffaw, grinning from ear to ear.

Subtle Wave: Politely acknowledge friend or foe with this subtle and relaxed wave of the hand.

You vs Me: An immediate and indignant offer to settle a situation immediately on site through pistol fire or fisticuffs.

Red Dead Redemption 2, which includes Red Dead Online for free, is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.