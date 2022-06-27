Cyberpunk 2077 AMD FSR 2.0 Comparison Video Highlights Performance and Visual Improvements Over FSR 1.0
A new Cyberpunk 2077 comparison video that has been shared online highlights the performance and visual improvements brought by AMD FSR 2.0 over the 1.0 version.
The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by MxBenchmarkPC, showcases the open-world RPG by CD Projekt Red running at 1440p resolution, ray tracing Ultra setting, with FSR 2.0 Quality, FSR 1.0 Ultra Quality, and DLSS 2.4 Quality. While DLSS is still the superior choice for Cyberpunk 2077, FSR 2.0 doesn't lag too far behind, with the additional benefit that it can be used with any GPU, and not just an NVIDIA RTX one.
Cyberpunk 2077 received AMD FSR 2.0 support with a new mod shared last week. While it is still in the early stages of development, the results are definitely impressive, as seen in the comparison video above.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?
CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 27.2
USD 289.99
USD 509.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.