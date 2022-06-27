Cyberpunk 2077 AMD FSR 2.0 Comparison Video Highlights Performance and Visual Improvements Over FSR 1.0

A new Cyberpunk 2077 comparison video that has been shared online highlights the performance and visual improvements brought by AMD FSR 2.0 over the 1.0 version.

The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by MxBenchmarkPC, showcases the open-world RPG by CD Projekt Red running at 1440p resolution, ray tracing Ultra setting, with FSR 2.0 Quality, FSR 1.0 Ultra Quality, and DLSS 2.4 Quality. While DLSS is still the superior choice for Cyberpunk 2077, FSR 2.0 doesn't lag too far behind, with the additional benefit that it can be used with any GPU, and not just an NVIDIA RTX one.

Cyberpunk 2077 received AMD FSR 2.0 support with a new mod shared last week. While it is still in the early stages of development, the results are definitely impressive, as seen in the comparison video above.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia.