RE3 Remake vs Original Comparison Video Surfaces Online Showing Greatly Evolved Character Models

Following the official RE3 Remake announcement, a comparison video has surfaced comparing the visuals of the upcoming remake to the original.

Slated for a release next year, the Remake was officially announced during yesterday’s State of Play. Just like Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 Remake, the game will feature enhanced visuals and additional content. As expected, the first early comparison video has now surfaced online comparing the 3D character models of the upcoming RE3 Remake to the models of the original 1999 version for the first PlayStation. Check out the new comparison video below:

The game will run on Capcom’s RE Engine, which also powers Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 7 and the successful Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target. Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics. Complementing the action-packed single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 multiplayer game originally unveiled as a working title at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. As the Mastermind behind the scenes, players can assume the role of key Resident Evil characters like Annette Birkin in a series of deadly experiments. Manipulate the environment and wield a deck of cards to place vicious creatures, set traps and weaponized security cameras to snare hapless Survivors. A first for the franchise, Masterminds can even directly control elite bioweapons like G-Birkin and Tyrant. In turn, four Survivors must effectively work together, making the most of a variety of weapons and each player’s unique special abilities, to stand a chance of escaping the experiment before time runs out.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is scheduled for a release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on April 3, 2020.