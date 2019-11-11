RDR2 PC vs PS4 Pro Blind Graphics Comparison Surfaces Comparing 4K Max Settings PC to PS4 Pro

A RDR2 PC vs PS4 pro blind graphics comparison has surfaced online, comparing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC to the PS4 Pro version of the game.

Uploaded over the weekend by YouTube channel ‘Bang4BuckPC Gamer’, this blind graphics comparison compares the gaming running on Sony’s enhanced PS4 console, the PlayStation 4 Pro, to Red Dead Redemption 2 running on a PC with maxed settings in 4K resolution.

Although this is a ‘blind’ comparison, we could clearly spot the difference between both voices and point out the PC version of the game, which is easily the best-looking version. While the PS4 Pro version is locked to 30FPS, the PC version isn’t hold back by this FPS cap.

Can you spot the differences and pick out the best-looking version of the game? Hit the comments below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available globally now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Be sure to check out Keith May's very own PC performance exploration of the game right here.