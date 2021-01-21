RC of iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3, tvOS 14.4 Now Available

The Release Candidate builds of iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4 are now available for registered developers.

Developers Can Go Ahead and Download iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4 RC Right Now

Apple has seeded the RC builds of its pre-release software to developers just now, including iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4. What this means is, the aforementioned software is almost ready for prime time release and we should see the full and final build of the software seeded to everyone around the world within the next couple of weeks.

Unfortunately, macOS 11.2 Big Sur is still in beta and we are expect the RC build to be available soon rather than later.

If you already have one of the previous betas installed on your devices then you can get the Release Candidate updates right now. Just follow the steps below and you will be up to speed.

Download iOS 14.4 RC / iPadOS 14.4 RC

Launch the Settings app

app Go to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Download watchOS 7.3 RC

Place Apple Watch on its charger

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

app on iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

Download tvOS 14.4 RC

Turn on Apple TV

Launch Settings

Go to System > Software Update in order to download the latest software update

It is extremely important that you go ahead and install the RC updates right now in order to fix all the lingering bugs and performance related issues. This is the near-final build and might see a change or two before being seeded to the end user some time next week, or the one after that.

Whenever the final version of the software drops, we will inform our readers about it along with relevant download links to the updates where necessary. Until then, make sure your devices are backed up and all ready for the big update that is about to come through.