Download: watchOS 7.3.3 Also Available for Apple Watch with Security Fixes

Apart from iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2, Apple has also released watchOS 7.3.3 for Apple Watch users with important security fixes.

If you are in the ownership of the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4 or 3, then there is an update waiting for you. It does not include any new features, but ensures that everything stays rock solid on the security and privacy end. We really do not have to explain how important this update is therefore just go ahead and install it.

This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

In order to download and install the watchOS 7.3.3 update, place your Apple Watch on its magnetic charger and follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

app on iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install when the watchOS 7.3.3 update pops up

The update may take a while to download and install so be patient. During the entire process do not take the Apple Watch off its magnetic charger. It is also recommended that you download and install software update late at night so that you wake up to an updated Apple Watch the next morning.