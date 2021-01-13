Beta 2 of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 Now Available for Developers

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to registered developers with iPhones and iPads. The update is available over the air.

Apple Seeds Beta 2 of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to Developers

You know the holiday season is officially over when Apple starts releasing beta software to developers and testers. Right now, you can go ahead and download the second beta of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 over the air, provided you have the initial beta installed on your compatible iPhone or iPad.

In order to download the new beta onto your iPhone and iPad, follow the steps outlined below:

Make sure you have 50% or more battery life on your device

It’s recommended that you connect to a power outlet

Connect to Wi-Fi

Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

If all goes well, the update will download onto your device, verified with Apple and then installed. The entire thing may take a while if you have a slow internet connection.

Beta 2 of macOS 11.2, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4 Also Available

Apart from the above mentioned update, developers can go ahead and download beta 2 of macOS Big Sur 11.2, watchOS 7.3 and tvOS 14.4. All the updates are available over the air, and they feature bug fixes and performance related improvements over previous betas.

If you are running the beta updates on a device that is your daily driver, then it is very important that you go ahead and update to the latest pre-release builds right now. Things like crashes and broken features are usually fixed as development moves forward, and devices like the MacBook may see better battery life compared to initial beta releases. Performance improvements are always bundled with new builds and it’s something you should care about the most at this point.

If your device has automatic updates enabled then you do not have to worry about manually updating anything you have.