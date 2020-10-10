Razer Meets Night City With New Cyberpunk 2077-Themed Razer Viper Ultimate
RazerCon began earlier this afternoon and Team Razer has been showcasing a great number of devices meant to upgrade and enhance a gamer's battlestation. From ITX computer cases to bluetooth-enabled kitty ear headsets and even their first gaming chair, Razer has been rolling out tech to bring their Chroma RGB to just about everything possible. After the initial showcase, Razer followed up with the announcement of their next licensed crossover: the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.
Even without the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma, the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition should give games around 70 hours of battery life between charges. The Razer Viper Ultimate boasts a 20,000 DPI resolution, a maximum IPS (inches per second) of 650 and maximum acceleration up to 50G. This should be more than enough to handle rapid flicks and full rotations whether you're playing Apex Legends, Valorant, or any other competitive title that takes advantage of quick reflexes. At a mere 74 grams when the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is used in wireless mode, gamers won't see their primary hand get tired from a night of hard clicking. And yes, the Razer Viper Ultimate is still one of Razer's most popular ambidextrous offerings to date.
TECH SPECS
|FORM FACTOR
|True-Ambidextrous
|CONNECTIVITY
|
|BATTERY LIFE
|Up to 70 Hours
|RGB LIGHTING
|Razer Chroma™ RGB
|SENSOR
|Optical
|MAX SENSITIVITY (DPI)
|20000
|MAX SPEED (IPS)
|650
|MAX ACCELERATION (G)
|50
|PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS
|8
|SWITCH TYPE
|Optical
|SWITCH LIFECYCLE
|70 Million Clicks
|ON-BOARD MEMORY PROFILES
|5
|MOUSE FEET
|100% PTFE Mouse Feet
|CABLE
|Razer™ Speedflex Cable
|TILT SCROLL WHEEL
|No
|SIZES
|Length x Grip Width x Height
|WEIGHT
|0.16 lbs / 74 g
The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will be launching as a Razer Store exclusive. Currently, the mouse is slated for a general November 2020 release date (no specific date was announced, however Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on November 19th) at an MSRP of $159.99. As this limited edition model includes the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma, that helps explain the $30 premium over the black Razer Viper Ultimate.
