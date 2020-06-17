Razer THX Spatial Audio App Out Now on Windows 10, Promising Gamers Superior Positional Accuracy

The Razer THX Spatial Audio application is available now on Windows 10, and it promises gamers superior positional accuracy when it comes to audio.

Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of Razer’s peripherals business unit, stated:

Razer Introduces the Razer Ornata V2: A Keyboard That Uses Razer’s Hybrid Key Switches

Together with THX, we have developed an immersive audio solution that addresses the core gamers’ needs – dynamic and accurate positional audio. We’ve achieved this by drawing on THX’s cinematic audio expertise, then adding a wide range of customization tools, to fine-tune and personalize the listener’s soundscape.

Jason Fiber, senior vice president and general manager of THX Ltd. mobile technologies, added:

THX is pleased to work with Razer to offer our THX Spatial Audio technology to enhance the gaming experience. It also provides for more true-to-life sound when enjoying music and movies.

According to the press release, THX's advanced rendering engine can produce a wider and positionally accurate soundstage even from a stereo (2-channel) source, though of course the result will be better if the source has multi-speaker audio to begin with.

Critically important is that the THX Spatial Audio app works with every brand of headphones, regardless of whether you're connecting them to your PC through 3.5mm, USB or Bluetooth.

Additionally, users have a great number of customization options at their disposal to tweak the audio experience to their liking.

SURROUND SOUND CALIBRATION Customize the distance, volume and position of speakers.

More personalized sound for better positional accuracy. EQ CUSTOMIZATION Clarity, bass or the best of both—for those who demand more refinement.

THX-tuned EQ presets.

Fine-tuning EQ tools to provide additional control over sound experience. APPLICATION MIXER Customize settings per application for the audio experience you want.

You can purchase the THX Spatial Audio app on Razer's official website. It's priced at $19.99 for a standard purchase or $9.99 if you are upgrading from Razer's previous 7.1 surround system; however, the page also offers a downloadable trial if you wish to check it out beforehand. A widget for the Windows 10 Game Bar will also be released soon, allowing for easy tweaking of the settings during gameplay.