Razer Has Announced PROJECT BROOKLYN, A Unique Gaming Chair

Razer showcased its newest concept at CES 2021, and this concept is called the PROJECT BROOKLYN. Project Brooklyn looks amazing, featuring Razer's unique style, RGB lighting, its carbon-fiber bucket seat, and a 60" rollout full surround OLED display. Sadly, Razer only showed some PROJECT BROOKLYN renders, with no pricing or when this unique chair will be available for purchase.

Razer showcased the PROJECT BROOKLYN, which is an incredibly unique gaming chair. This gaming chair is significantly different when compared to most gaming chairs currently out on the market. This is showcased in a deployable 60" rollout full surround OLED display; this deployable screen can easily transform into an entertainment rig. Razer stated this transformation requires the user to push a simple button.

Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razer, stated, "Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station; the haptic feedback, visuals, and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience."

PROJECT BROOKLYN's seat features a carbon fiber bucket seat, and this seat is equipped with a high-density foam cushion. This cushion enables long hours of gaming with little to no discomfort, while the chair's design ensures a better gaming posture. This chair also features Razer's HyperSense technology, and this allows gamers to feel the game thanks to the high-fidelity haptic modules which are built into the chair's framework. This allows gamers to easily feel the game with near-zero latency for those high action gaming moments.

This chair also follows Razer's design by featuring RGB lighting on both the chair and the chair stand. These RGB lights are completely controlled through the Razer Chroma RGB software, and this software enables much more customization to this fantastically unique gaming chair.