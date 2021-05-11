Razer has also launched its brand new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop which features Intel's Tiger Lake-H 11th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs. The brand new Razer Blade is by far the fastest portable machine that Razer has made for the gaming segment.

Razer's Razer Blade 15 For 2021 Rocks Intel's 11th Gen CPUs & NVIDIA's RTX 30 GPUs For Tremendous Amounts of Gaming Performance Within A Portable Package

There are two variants in which the laptop will be available, an advanced model and a base model The Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptop features a 15.6" display that comes in 1080p, 1440p, and 2160p resolutions with 360 Hz (FHD), 240Hz (QHD) refresh rates, or a standard 60Hz refresh rate along with an OLED touch panel on the 4K variant. The base variant comes with a 1080p 144Hz or 1440p 165 Hz panel.

As for the underlying specs, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model features up to Intel's Core i7-11800H Tiger Lake-H CPU while the base variant is spec'd with an Intel Core i5-11400H 6 core processor. The Advanced variant also features support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs while the base variant only supports up to RTX 3070 GPUs. In terms of storage, the Advanced variant has 1 TB PCIe storage with 2 extra M.2 slots while the base variant has 512 GB storage & just one extra M.2 slot.

Both models come with 16 GB memory as standard but it's only the Advanced variant that can be upgraded to 32 GB (DDR4-3200). The cooling technology on both models is also different with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced rocking a Vapor chamber heatsink while the Base variant features the standard heat pipe design. Other key features for the Advanced variant include per-key RGB Razer Chroma support, SD card reader, and a 15.8mm thickness. Following are all the I/O ports you can find on the laptop: