RAVPower's 10W Wireless Charger is the Best Deal in Mobile Accessories Right Now at Just $9.99

There are tons of wireless chargers out there but only a few manage to stand out due to their simplicity. The charger on sale today from RAVPower is one of a very few that ticks all the right boxes thanks to the inclusion of everything in the box to get you started immediately. This includes a USB cable and a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter.

This particular wireless charger is a pad-style option. Just lay your Qi compatible device on top and you will start charging up immediately. And since this charger supports 10W of output, therefore you can expect it to top up most Android phones, especially Samsung Galaxy smartphones, at full 10W. If you have an iPhone, then you expect 7.5W of charging speed. Everything else will charge at just 5W.

There are lots of built-in safety features in this charger along with temperature controls, allowing the charger to run cool and offer superior charging speeds compared to similar products in the market. No matter what the situation, the charger will keep your devices safe, so you can rely on it completely. And oh, did we mention that this wireless pad is Qi-Certified? Well, it is!

