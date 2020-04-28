SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router Is Up For A Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
You need a good VPN router that can provide you amazing protection and help you enjoy a safe web experience whether it’s for business or private. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so you should get your hand son it right away. This device is the next-gen firewall and smart home solution and you will not regret investing your money on this.
SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router features
It is a powerful solution that will protect your data by encrypting and will keep it private from anyone trying to use your private information. This AI device will protect you and your family from malware, cyber treats, phishing and more. It has a lot more to offer if you are game. Here are highlights of what the SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router has in store for you:
- Encrypts your data to keep it private from ISPs & other companies who collect and sell your private information
- Disrupts the data collection & targeted advertising of marketers and ad agencies
- Enterprise-grade threat intelligence collected, updated, & enforced in real-time
- Robust set of tools aides in the enforcement of Google Safe Search
- Clutter-free internet experience w/ unencrypted speeds of up to 350 Mbps
- Private browsing via VPN without losing access to Netflix, Hulu, & Amazon Prime
- Stops hackers & botnets by securing your smart home systems, baby monitors, home cameras, security systems, smart TVs and more
Specs
- Color: black
- Product dimensions: 1.5"H x 5.5"L x 3.5"W
- True private browsing (encryption)
- Child-safe internet
- Maintains fast internet speeds
- Stops cybercriminals
- Stops third party targeted ads
- Powered by artificial intelligence
- Protects smart devices
- Easy setup & maintenance free
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- SYFER: Complete Cybersecurity Router
- Power adapter
- Power cable
- Ethernet cable
Original Price SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router: $199
Wccftech Discount Price SYFER Complete Cybersecurity VPN Router: $152.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter