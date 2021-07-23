Insomniac has rolled out a new Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart update on PlayStation 5, packing numerous fixes and stability improvements.

Last month’s 1.002 patch introduced the all-new 120Hz/40FPS display mode alongside various new features, and the development team has now released an incremental patch for the game, update 1.002.001.

First Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Update 1.001.003 Disables 120Hz in Performance Mode and Addresses Various Issues

The new patch for Rift Apart offers plenty of fixes for reported issues, including an issue that prevented the UI to appear when using the in-game jukebox. In addition, the update packs various photo mode fixes and offers improved stability alongside additional improvements to the game.

Down below you’ll find the full release notes for today’s new update:

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Update 1.002.001 Release Notes PS5 General Fixes & Polish Addressed an issue where the UI would not appear when using the Jukebox

Addressed an issue where the wrong hero would load which could lead to progression being blocked.

Addressed an issue where inputs would not work after completing a Clank puzzle

Addressed an issue where Ratchet could fall indefinitely while traveling to Corson V

Addressed an issue where NPC voices could disappear

Addressed an issue where the single color background in Photo Mode would not appear

Reintroduced the wrench throw tutorial on Challenge Mode playthroughs

Addressed an issue where the wrench & hammer would not appear in Photo Mode

Addressed an issue where a collected Lorb would not be counted

Addressed an issue where the hero could access weapons while in Zurkies bar

Addressed an issue where unlock stickers could become locked again in Challenge Mode

Addressed an issue where a gold bolt would be rewarded without completing the Glitch puzzle

Addressed an issue where the Fully Stacked trophy would not be rewarded if the Pixelizer is the last weapon to be unlocked.

Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck on a black screen indefinitely

Improved stability

Various additional fixes and improvements

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available globally now for PlayStation 5. The game was released last month.