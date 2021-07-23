New Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Update 1.002.001 on PS5 Improves Stability and Packs Fixes Aplenty
Insomniac has rolled out a new Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart update on PlayStation 5, packing numerous fixes and stability improvements.
Last month’s 1.002 patch introduced the all-new 120Hz/40FPS display mode alongside various new features, and the development team has now released an incremental patch for the game, update 1.002.001.
The new patch for Rift Apart offers plenty of fixes for reported issues, including an issue that prevented the UI to appear when using the in-game jukebox. In addition, the update packs various photo mode fixes and offers improved stability alongside additional improvements to the game.
Down below you’ll find the full release notes for today’s new update:
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Update 1.002.001 Release Notes PS5
General Fixes & Polish
- Addressed an issue where the UI would not appear when using the Jukebox
- Addressed an issue where the wrong hero would load which could lead to progression being blocked.
- Addressed an issue where inputs would not work after completing a Clank puzzle
- Addressed an issue where Ratchet could fall indefinitely while traveling to Corson V
- Addressed an issue where NPC voices could disappear
- Addressed an issue where the single color background in Photo Mode would not appear
- Reintroduced the wrench throw tutorial on Challenge Mode playthroughs
- Addressed an issue where the wrench & hammer would not appear in Photo Mode
- Addressed an issue where a collected Lorb would not be counted
- Addressed an issue where the hero could access weapons while in Zurkies bar
- Addressed an issue where unlock stickers could become locked again in Challenge Mode
- Addressed an issue where a gold bolt would be rewarded without completing the Glitch puzzle
- Addressed an issue where the Fully Stacked trophy would not be rewarded if the Pixelizer is the last weapon to be unlocked.
- Addressed an issue where the player could become stuck on a black screen indefinitely
- Improved stability
- Various additional fixes and improvements
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available globally now for PlayStation 5. The game was released last month.
