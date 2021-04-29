Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Showcases Rivet, Dimension Hopping, and its Own Cyberpunk City

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is almost here, and earlier this week Sony and Insomniac got the Internet all riled up with the reveal of their new female Lombax hero, Rivet. Well, today during their latest State of Play show, Sony went further, showing off over 15 minutes of new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay!

The fresh footage shows off both Ratchet and Rivet in action. Ratchet explores the new cyberpunk-influenced stage Nefarious City (which might look better than that other Cyberpunk game). We see him try out his new wall-running and dash abilities as he searches for Clank. Meanwhile, Rivet explores a newly-reimagined version of the classic swampy planet, Sargasso. Of course, both Ratchet and Rivet do some rift hopping, with Ratchet even fighting a miniboss across dimensions.

Returnal Review – In My Restless Dreams, I See That House…

In addition to everything mentioned above, Insomniac also promises Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will offer open-world areas, dimensional Clank puzzles, glitch challenges, arena challenges, aerial combat, pocket dimensions, a photo mode, and tons of accessibility options. But enough of my blabbing -- check it all out for yourself, below.

Looking impressive! Haven’t been keeping up with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Here an official rundown of the game’s features:

Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry - The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.

- The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line. Experience dimensional rifts and dynamic gameplay - Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller.

- Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller. Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimensions of old favorites - Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and new allies – only on the PlayStation 5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart jumps onto PS5 on June 11.