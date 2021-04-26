Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay Trailer Introduces Rivet Character
Insomniac's PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is about a month and a half away from its release and Sony is ramping up the marketing with a new gameplay trailer.
Today, fans also finally learn the name of the mysterious Lombax character briefly shown in previous videos; her name is Rivet, as confirmed to the PlayStation Blog by Creative Director Marcus Smith.
Yes! We finally revealed her name… you guessed it! Right?! Rivet is a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, where organic life is hunted by the evil Emperor Nefarious. You saw brand-new locations like Nefarious City, and alternate-dimension twists on old favorites like Sargasso and Torren IV along with a sneak-peak at some new weapons and gameplay mechanics.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be showcased in even greater depth on Thursday's next State of Play, scheduled to air on Twitch and YouTube at 2 PM Pacific / 5 PM Eastern. Insomniac promised to share more than 15 minutes of pure gameplay.
The game is due on June 11th.
Blast your way home with an arsenal of outrageous weaponry
The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line.
Experience the shuffle of dimensional rifts and dynamic gameplay
Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller.
Explore never-before-seen planets and alternate dimensions of old favorites
Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies – only on the PlayStation 5 console.
