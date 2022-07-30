Raja Koduri Crushes Intel Arc GPU Rumors, Says “We Are Very Much Committed To Our Roadmap”, AXG To Ramp Four New Product Lines By End of 2022

The past two days have been very rough for Intel and several rumors have popped up alleging that Chipzilla might be considering axing its graphics products but Raja Koduri has stepped in and denied the validity of those claims, saying that they are committed to their roadmap and on the path to ramp four new product lineups later this year.

Intel Denies Recent Arc GPU Rumors, Very Much Committed To Their Roadmap & Four New Product Lines To Ramp Later This Year

Intel's Vice President of Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Raja Koduri, went on Twitter to state that Intel Graphics is very much committed to their roadmap and they are ramping Alchemist (Intel Arc A-Series) and will continue to improve the experience.

By experience, Raja must be talking about the global availability and driver ecosystem, both of which have been the primary drivers behind such controversies rising in the first place. Intel seems to be heading towards a proper launch later this Summer and the work is ongoing to optimize the driver suite to offer an optimal experience to end users who will be buying Intel Arc-powered laptop & desktop solutions.

Thanks Anshel - We are very much committed to our roadmap. We are ramping Alchemist and will continue to improve the experience. You will see more updates from us this quarter.

AXG is also on track to ramp 4 new product lines by the end of the year https://t.co/N6BaVPRT2r — Raja Koduri (Bali Makaradhwaja) (@RajaXg) July 29, 2022

Raja also states that AXG is on track to ramp four new product lineups by the end of this year. We know that Ponte Vecchio and Alchemist will be shipping to consumers by the end of this quarter & we can expect the company to also ramp production of Arc-infused Meteor Lake 14th Gen chips which Pat Gelsinger stated will be available in 2023 during the Q2 2022 earnings call. The company will also be sampling its next-gen Rialto Bridge AI GPU to customers in 2023.

We are very much committed to our roadmap. We are ramping Alchemist and will continue to improve the experience. You will see more updates from us this quarter. AXG is also on track to ramp 4 new product lines by the end of the year. Intel Vice President of Accelerated Computing Systems & Graphics (AXG), Raja Koduri

Raja Koduri joined Intel back in 2017 and since, the company formed its brand new Visual Computing Group, now rebranded as Intel AXG. The company has been hard at work to deliver a brand new and fresh graphics ecosystem under the Arc brand since its formation. In 2022, Intel launched its first Arc products for laptops in Q2 2022, later heading out to desktop PCs with availability limited to China.

Intel's Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card running at the LTT labs. (Image Credits: Linus Tech Tips)

Early reviewers have pointed out that the Arc discrete GPUs need a lot of work in the driver suite and I believe that Intel doesn't want the wider audience to face any inconveniences when running their latest hardware since first impressions always matter to the consumer. Most of these issues stemmed from the reliance on the integrated graphics software stack which houses a very different architecture compared to Arc GPUs. This resulted in inadequate performance levels, game / API compatibility, etc.

"Our software release on our discrete graphics was clearly underperforming," said Gelsinger. "We thought that we would be able to leverage the integrated graphics software stack, and it was wholly inadequate for the performance levels, gaming compatibility, etc. that we needed. So we are not hitting our four million unit goal in the discrete graphics space, even as we are now catching up and getting better software releases." "While we will not hit our GPU unit target, we remain on track to deliver over $1 billion in revenue this year," "In Q2, we started to ramp Intel Arc graphics for laptops with OEMs, including Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and Asus. COVID-related supply chain issues and our own software-readiness challenges caused availability delays that we continue to work to overcome. Intel Arc A5 and A7 desktop cards will start to ship in Q3." Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger

But delaying the global launch means that Intel Arc will have to battle against NVIDIA's and AMD's next-gen products which are due for launch soon. So while the first Arc lineup might miss its target launch schedules, we hope that the upcoming generations such as Battlemage and Celestial bring AXG back on track. I personally want to see Intel deliver on its ambitions and give us a strong third player in a market dominated by green and red.

Intel ARC Gaming GPU Lineup