Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave Out Now, Some Operators Now Cheaper to Buy

The latest Rainbow Six Siege season, Operation Steel Wave, has finally arrived for all players. The season hit test servers nearly a month ago, but the full launch was pushed back due to COVID-19 and the ongoing unrest across the United States and the rest of the world. The second big update of Year 5, Steel Wave include two new operators (Ace and Melusi), a rework of the original classic House map, a major redesign for Amaru, an Elite Skin for Echo, the usual array of balance tweaks, and more. As a bonus, some operators have also received a price cut! You can check out the launch trailer for Operation Steel Wave below.

Here’s are your Rainbow Six Siege Operation Steel Wave patch notes:

Two New Operators

Ace (Attacker)

Unique Ability - S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher

We wouldn’t blame you if the term breaching makes you think of fiery explosions. If not with a hammer or a spark, walls have mostly been compromised by fire so far. With Ace, that’s about to change.

With the S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher, water is the name of the game. It makes use of hydraulic pressure to burst through breakable and reinforced surfaces. The cylinder is thrown on whatever Ace is trying to breach, and then it opens to fully deploy. It explodes one time on floors, ceilings and hatches, but on walls the cylinder rolls down to deploy up to three times, if space allows. Each of these deployments leaves a clean rectangle breach, combining to create a hole big enough for an Operator to go through easily. The S.E.L.M.A. is quite versatile in nature and with multiple units available to Ace, its ability to be thrown at any height makes him an incredibly reliable hard breacher.

Melusi (Defender)

Unique Ability - Banshee Sonic Defense

Don’t be too alarmed if you find yourself slowed when there’s no barbed wire underfoot. You can trust your ears on this one, the Banshee has caught you in a moment of weakness. While its sound blares and alerts Melusi of your presence, you might not have much time to retreat to a safe distance.

The Banshee Sonic Defence is deployable on surfaces, much like Maestro’s Evil Eyes, but they don’t require any manual control. As soon as an opponent walks close enough to it, it will release its scream and slow them. It can be destroyed, but since it’s bulletproof, Attackers will have to dispense some utility or strike it up close. One of the best assets of the Banshee is that once Melusi has placed it, her teammates can make use of it just as well as she does.

Map Rework: House

At last, the classic Rainbow Six Siege House map has undergone some major renovations and is ready for more mayhem. While we strived to keep this map as casual as possible, we still felt there were some things we needed to change in order for it to be well balanced. The first item we need to discuss is the size of the house itself. With this rework, not only have some of the existing areas been made bigger, we also added an entirely new section on the South side, with two rooms on each floor and a staircase to connect them. With this new space, everyone will have more space to move and breathe, but we were also able to add a new Bomb site in TV Room and Music Room.

Many other areas have changed, but three required special attention. Firstly, Garage has been revamped, with only one of its doors being destructible and a new barricade being added to give a different access option, while still making a Defuser plant harder. Secondly, what was once Workshop is now a finished Girls’ Room with an attached walk-in closet. Thirdly, lines of sight have been reduced on the North side of the building, with the main door being blocked off and the shuttered window replaced with a hallway. As you play this new version of a classic map, you’ll notice some other things. The Living & Training Bomb site has been removed in favor of Master Bedroom & Boys’ Room. Most floors are now breakable, so vertical play will be a lot more viable. Some hatches have been added or moved. Overall, we applied our vision of competitive maps while keeping it fun and making it safer.

Secondary Gadget: Proximity Alarm

Rainbow Six Siege gets a brand new secondary gadget! This thrown sticky gadget is an essential intel-gathering tool, and it works just as well for anchors as it does for roamers. The Proximity Alarm’s small size makes it easy to place in a spot where Attackers might not see them as they navigate their way to the objective, making it all the more easy for Defenders to capitalize on the chaos that ensues when the alarm goes off.