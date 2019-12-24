Rainbow Six Siege is Giving All Players a Free Operator For Christmas

Ubisoft is giving a little present to their loyal Rainbow Six Siege fanbase. Boot up the game now and check out the Pack menu from the home screen you should find the Holiday 2019 Pack, which includes a random Operator you don’t yet own.

🎄 HAPPY HOLIDAYS from the Rainbow Six Siege team!

To thank you all for such a great year, we've left you a sweet little treat. ❄ 🎁 Find your surprise in the Holiday 2019 Pack in the Pack section from the Home screen! pic.twitter.com/tSNhoyidmD — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) December 23, 2019

The Operators on offer come from the Year 1 through Year 4 expansions (base game operators aren’t included). So, that means the list of available Operators include Buck, Frost, Blackbeard, Valkyrie, Capitão, Caveira, Hibana, Echo, Jackal, Mira, Ying, Lesion, Dokkaebi, Vigil, Zofia, Lion, Finka, Maestro, Alibi, Maverick, Clash, Nomad, Kaid, Gridlock, Mozzie, Nokk, Warden, Amaru, Goyo, Kali, and Wamai. Phew! That’s a lot of names!

But wait, what if you’re a really dedicated Rainbow Six Siege player and have already have all the Operators? No worries, there’s something for you, too! If you already have a full collection of Operators you’ll get a new (completely hideous) Christmas-wrapping-themed outfit for Montagne. Check it out in all its festive glory, below.

In other Rainbow Six Siege news, as we recently reported, the game’s core team, including creative directors Xavier Marquis and Alexandre Remy, are moving on to new things in the new year. They’ll be replaced by a new team who are promising a change of focus for Rainbow Six Siege. You can get all the details, right here.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. You have until January 5 to claim your Christmas presents. If the Holiday 2019 Pack doesn’t show up in your game, Ubisoft suggest logging out of the game, restarting your system, and checking again.