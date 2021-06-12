Rainbow Six Siege Finally Getting Limited Crossplay Between PC/Cloud and Xbox/PlayStation

Crossplay has increasingly become a standard-issue feature for multiplayer games, but Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege has thus far been a holdout. Well, that will finally change over the coming months, as today during the Ubisoft Forward E3 showcase, Ubisoft Montreal announced crossplay and cross-progression is coming to Rainbow Six Siege, although there's a big caveat. Basically, folks on PC and cloud platforms (Stadia, Luna) will be able to play with each other, as well as those on Xbox and PlayStation, but PC and console players will still be kept in separate rooms. Thankfully, cross-progression will be available across all platforms.

PC/cloud crossplay will be available when Siege launches on Stadia on June 30, while Xbox/PlayStation crossplay will arrive in early 2022.

Godfall Coming to PS4, “Fire & Darkness” Expansion and New Free Endgame Content Detailed

Over 70 million people have played Rainbow Six Siege since its launch over five years ago, and soon, more of those players will be able to play together than ever before. On June 30, Rainbow Six Siege will launch on Stadia. From this date, players on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna will be able to queue for matches together and have unified account progression across those platforms with the launch of crossplay and cross-progression on PC and cloud-based platforms. Then, in early 2022, players on Xbox and PlayStation platforms will be able to team up and face off as crossplay comes to consoles, and cross-progression launches across all platforms.

Ubisoft has also dropped a new animated trailer for Thunderbird, the new Defender coming as part of Year 6, Season 2, entitled Operation North Star.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Luna. As mentioned, the game launches on Stadia on June 30. Meanwhile, Operation North Star will kick of on June 14.