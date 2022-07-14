Menu
Company

RADV Driver Developer Talks AMD’s NGG “Next-Gen Geometry” Engine, To Be Always Enabled on RDNA 3 GPUs

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 14, 2022
RADV Driver Developer Talks AMD's NGG "Next-Gen Geometry" Engine, To Be Always Enabled on Next-Gen RDNA 3 GPUs

Timur Kristóf, Mesa's Radeon Vulkan RADV open-source driver contributor, recently shared his venture working on the Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) support for current and next-gen AMD RDNA graphics cards with the current driver. Kristóf is known for his work as a contractor for Valve, assisting with the Linux graphics stack for the developer.

Timur Kristóf discusses working with the RADV Driver for the implementation of the AMD NGG "Next-Gen Geometry" Engine within RDNA  GPUs

NGG is utilized for processing vertex and geometry calculations within RDNA and RDNA 2-based graphics cards. Recently, with the reveal of AMD RDNA 3 architecture and its requirements and specifications with graphics, it has been reported that NGG will always stay enabled. Previously, NGG was focused initially on working on the GFX9 and Vega architectures but was found to be quite problematic in use and did not help with increasing performance. Now, we are finding that it is more optimized and better used with RDNA architecture and its successors.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Linux Gamers Should Stick With Mesa’s RADV Drivers For RDNA 2 GPUs As It Outperforms AMD’s Official AMDVLK Vulkan Driver

The most significant issue with integrating NGG into the RDNA architecture is the complex nature of the driver. In turn, this struggle has caused NGG to be extremely difficult to execute for RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan accelerators. Website Phoronix reports this is due to outside developers not working directly with AMD. The fixes have been harder to implement.

On his blog, Kristóf discussed the difficulties with implementing the NGG driver, including his lack of seeing any performance advantages.

We did some benchmarks when we switched RADV and ACO to use the new pipeline. We found no significant perf changes. At all. Considering all the hype we heard about NGG at the hardware launch, I was quite surprised. However, after I set the hype aside, it was quite self-explanatory. When we switched to NGG, we still compiled our shaders the same way as before, so even though we used the new geometry pipeline, we didn’t do anything to take advantage of its new capabilities. The actual perf improvement came after I also implemented shader-based culling.

The results from benchmarks and published samples have shown a contrasting amount of results from the NGG. Currently, NGG, along with adding shader culling, has been more accessible and produced a better improvement in performance on the RDNA 2 architecture. Developers from Valve have not seen performance increases when using NGG shader culling and, in turn, have disabled the next-gen geometry.

The main takeaway from this post is that NGG is not a performance silver bullet that magically makes all your games faster. Instead, it is an enabler of new features. It lets the driver implement new techniques such as shader culling and new programming models like mesh shaders.

Kristóf has gone into much more detail on his blog about the subject for readers interested in the topic.

News Sources: Phoronix, Timur', s blog

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order