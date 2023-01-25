DDU “Display Driver Uninstaller” Now Comes With A Installer & Uninstaller Package

The latest version of DDU or Display Driver Uninstaller has been released which comes with an installer/uninstaller package.

DDU "Display Driver Uninstaller" Version 18.0.6.0 Finally Comes With An Installer/Uninstaller Package That Was Missing In Previous Versions

Display Driver Uninstaller, also known as DDU, is recommended to be used if, when removing AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA graphics drivers since the standard removal process may become a bit corrupted, not allowing the user to remove the software files as needed.

After using the DDU tool, the system will remove NVIDIA and ATI drivers and allow for a fresh install as though you were installing onto a new Windows system. The company does state that when using a tool of this caliber, they recommend that the user prepares a system restore point before utilizing DDU in case any issues arise.

System Requirements: .NET framework 4.8

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 (32/64 bits) (Insiders preview is at your own risk) Special Note: It is strictly prohibited to distribute our software, Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU), by uploading it to any servers other than those authorized by Wagnardsoft.com.

However, individuals may copy and share the software with their personal contacts without any issues.

We kindly request that hosting the software on any third-party websites be refrained from. ChangeLog: New DDU installer.

Intel : Registry Power Settings CleanUP.

The moment that some DDU messages box appear make more sense now. Thanks to a user feedback.

There is a new button on the safe mode dialog window that allow to set Windows update search for drivers to default. Thanks to a user feedback.

Updated LICENSE

Translation : Swedish.xml

When starting to use the tool, Wagnardsoft mentions that users can use the uninstaller in Normal mode, but for the best use and most stable processing, the Safe mode option is highly recommended. Another helpful note from the company is to "exclude the DDU folder" when your system wants to use security software, as that can potentially cause an issue in the future or during use. The best aspect of this tool is that it does not require you to uninstall any of the drivers. It will take care of this process for you and potentially do it better than the various uninstall options given by the top three manufacturers.

For those users interested in downloading the Display Driver Uninstaller 18.0.6.0 from Wagnardsoft, you can head to the company's official website, where you can also download the guide to ensure safe removal from your system.

News Sources: Wagnardsoft, VideoCardz