Qualcomm To Announce Snapdragon Satellite For Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Devices, Will Compete With Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature

To rival Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, which launched in November last year, Qualcomm is rumored to prepare its Snapdragon Satellite, with the communications feature expected to arrive for compatible devices fueled by the company’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Snapdragon Satellite to offer two-way messaging service, no word if the feature will expand to support calls

The feature is said to be available in the second half of 2023, according to a tweet published by SnoopyTech. With Apple forming a deal with Globalstar, a global satellite communications company, Qualcomm will likely take the same path to bring Snapdragon Satellite to the masses. This might be one reason why we reported about a rumor revolving around the Galaxy S23 getting satellite communication.

However, the earlier rumor did not mention anything about Qualcomm’s involvement but did talk about Samsung’s potential partnership with Iridium Communications, a U.S.-based firm that operates 66 active satellites. Unlike Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, Iridium Communications would make it possible for smartphone owners to make both calls and texts, but with Snapdragon Satellite, it is said to offer two-way messaging for now.

Qualcomm will announce Snapdragon Satellite. It will only be available for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices. It will offer two-way messaging. Available in second half of 2023 Coming eventually to more devices after 8 Gen 2 phones. pic.twitter.com/88iz34jETw — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 5, 2023

Perhaps these two rumors are not connected in any way, but only time will tell. In an earlier teardown of the iPhone 14, it was found that Apple’s current flagship lineup gained satellite connectivity thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem. Similarly, Qualcomm may have already integrated satellite communication with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it had kept the feature locked until the company was ready to deploy third-party orbital machines.

It is possible that since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features the improved Snapdragon X70 5G modem, Snapdragon Satellite might be slightly more advanced than what is currently present on the iPhone 14. However, we cannot make speculations at this stage and will have to wait for the feature to officially roll out before we can provide our take.

News Source: SnoopyTech